Thriftway Taste, Junction jokes, West Seattle Book Club, ‘Ducks in a Row,’ more for your Thursday

(Fauntleroy scene, photographed by Tom Trulin)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

DUCKS IN A ROW: It happens to everyone eventually, so why not get your ducks in a row for end-of-life decisions? 1 pm today and the next two Thursdays, West Seattle (Admiral) Library offers a series of presentations, starting with funeral planning,

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY ‘TASTE’: The annual showcase of food/beverage possibilities for your holiday entertaining happens 4-7 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Tandem.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle!

PNW WINE TASTING SERIES: 5-6:30 pm at West Seattle Wine Cellars (6026 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

INDIE ROCK AT THE SKYLARK: Flür, Alt Vault, Shai Foxx, doors at 6 pm, music at 7 pm, all ages, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park, continuing into the fall and winter after all – details in our calendar listing.

RHODIES LAUNCH EVENT: The launch of the new West Seattle Rhodies FC will be celebrated at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) tonight, 6-8 pm,

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run is now departing from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

TRAUMATIC LOSS GRIEF-SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Listening to Grief, meeting at Counseling West Seattle (6957 California SW), preregistration required – info in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: It’s that special night of the month when local readers gather at myriad locations to be in community, reading, together, 7-9 pm. This month’s locations are listed here.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 7 pm comedy at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW), featuring Danny Meyerend –

LISTENING PARTY: Talking Heads listening party at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community coalition for White Center and vicinity is back to meeting in person, 7 pm at North Highline Fire Station (1243 SW 112th) – agenda info is in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Supreme La Rock starting at 8:30 pm.

