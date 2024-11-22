Southwest Seattle Historical Society writes the next chapter of its own history. Learn more now, and during Alki Holiday Lights

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society recently had its annual membership meeting, and has news to share about what’s next. Read about it below – and visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) during Saturday night’s Alki Holiday Lights:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society held its annual meeting last Saturday at the Log House Museum, which currently features the exhibit, Seattle’s Forest: The West Duwamish Greenbelt.

SWSHS members gathered to hear about the organization’s accomplishments in 2024, including increasing online access to museum collections, and to learn new details about the organization’s strategic and interpretive planning.

Members also gathered to elect a new slate of Officers to lead SWSHS’s Board of Directors in 2025. Officers include, incoming President Kathy Duncan; incoming Vice President Jason Plourde; Secretary Nancy Sorensen; Treasurer John Sweetland; and Membership Secretary Megan Simkus. The biographies of SWSHS’s 2025 Officers are shared below.

Programs and Outreach Director Elizabeth Rudrud shared new details on SWSHS’s plans for an overhaul of the museum’s exhibitions. A multi-year interpretive planning project supported by Maritime Washington National Heritage Area began earlier this year. The planning will help the historical society design a permanent, interactive exhibit at the Log House Museum that will highlight the historical and cultural significance of Alki Beach, prioritize interactive museum experiences and the display of historical society artifacts, share diverse stories from across the Duwamish Peninsula, and extend to the exterior of the Log House Museum, where several artifacts are currently on display, including the original Alki Beach Lady Liberty.

Planning for this exhibit is well underway and has included participation from community partners, regional heritage and museum professionals, and the Duwamish Tribe. The project is rooted in SWSHS’s 2024-2026 Strategic Plan and takes inspiration from a Peninsula-wide community survey conducted by SWSHS in 2023. The competitive, inaugural grant from Maritime WA funds this project through the design phase. Keep your eyes out for updates on the project next year.

Kathy Duncan, incoming SWSHS President, says, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue serving the board, Southwest Seattle Historical Society members, and our community. We have exciting plans for expanding programs and

services.”

You can visit the Log House Museum Fridays and Saturdays, from 12-4 pm and tomorrow (Saturday, November 23) from 7-9 pm for Alki Holiday Lights. SWSHS will provide complimentary cider and crafts and host a Bake Sale to raise funds for the Society. The event coincides with the arrival of Argosy’s Christmas Ship Festival at Alki Beach.

Learn more about SWSHS programming, including Alki History Walking Tours and Words, Writers, Southwest Stories, at www.loghousemuseum.org