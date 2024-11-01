HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show, day 1

Halloween is segueing right into the holiday season this year. The Fauntleroy Fine Art & Holiday Gift Show has opened its three-day run at Fauntleroy Church, and we have photos of some of the artists and their work – above, Diane Bellisario; below, Kristen Miller:

Judy Pickens provides the overview:

The 15th annual Fauntleroy Fine Art & Holiday Gift Show will be open this evening at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California Ave. SW) until 8 pm to showcase the creative talents of 18 local artists and artistic crafters. Our calendar listing includes the list of artists. Show hours Saturday will be 10 am-4 pm and Sunday hours will be 11 am-2 pm in Fellowship Hall.

Here’s the work of Yuchen Lin:

Thanks to Ana Cecilia Del Claro for the photos.