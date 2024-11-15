FAUNTLEROY YMCA: Town Hall ‘progress report’ December 4

(WSB file photo)

It’s been going on a year now since the possibility of closing the Fauntleroy YMCA shocked community members. The YMCA (WSB sponsor) convened a town-hall meeting in January to talk about the challenges and possibilities. Since then, they’ve committed to working with the community to keep it open, and the Fauntleroy Y has expanded its hours and programming. Now it’s time for a public progress report. Branch administrator Ethan Clarke sends word of a town-hall meeting set for 6 pm December 4 at the Fellowship Hall of Fauntleroy Church (the Y is co-housed with the church). All welcome, whether or not you’re a Y member.