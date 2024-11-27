Be part of the West Seattle Art Walk! First-quarter business signups open now

Every second Thursday, the West Seattle Art Walk brings hundreds of people out to see the work of local artists and explore local businesses, some of which host artist receptions, some of which offer food/drink specials, some of which host music, some of which do all of the above! If you’re a business owner and interested in being part of it, first-quarter registration is open now, for the January, February, and March Art Walks. It’s easy to jump in – start here. (WSB is a longtime community co-sponsor of the West Seattle Art Walk.)