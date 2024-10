Police have found at least one casing in the 3100 block of SW Elmgrove, where they’d gone after reports of a man who said he’d been shot or shot at. They haven’t found that man, who may be on foot somewhere in the area – white or Hispanic, 50s, “scruffy gray stubble,” black jacket over gray hoodie. No description of the shooter(s) but officers are reviewing at least one residence’s security video.