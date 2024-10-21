West Seattle, Washington

SCHOOL CLOSURES? Superintendent’s short-list plan not out yet; local board rep sets next community meeting

October 21, 2024 11:47 pm
Today was the date around which Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Jones had said he expected to release his list of up to five school closures. But – no list yet. We checked with SPS’s media team late in the day and they said they weren’t expecting anything today but “We’re hoping for later this week.” Meantime, West Seattle/South Park School Board Director Gina Topp has set her next community-conversation meeting for Sunday (October 27), 11 am-noon in person at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond);

