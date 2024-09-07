WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Clouds and smoke

(Today’s sunrise – photo by Stewart L.)

This afternoon’s weather can best be described as murky. Not just wildfire smoke, but also some cloud cover has moved in. The smoke is mostly from Oregon, according to the Washington Smoke Information website, an the National Weather Service says the clouds are moving up from the south too. We’ve been watching air-quality readings and they’ve been worsening in the past few hours, so take that into consideration if you have outdoor activity planned. Similar conditions are expected through tomorrow.