WEEKEND PREVIEW: West Seattle’s community Alzheimer’s walk set for Saturday

Again this year, on the same day as the Seattle Walk to End Alzheimer’s downtown, West Seattle caregivers are organizing an informal walk here on the peninsula. Here’s the invitation!

Saturday…September 28…10:00 am…Holden and 39th For those who don’t want to go to the big walk (at Seattle Center), the Alzheimer’s Caregivers’ Support Group has a local walk and welcomes anyone affected by the disease. We will meet at 39th Ave SW and SW Holden and walk together…usually under an hour and at a very social pace. It’s FREE and FRIENDLY…wear purple if you have it.

No need to RSVP – just show up! (Here’s a map to 39th/Holden.)