WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Seal-pup season reminder

David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network sent that photo of an adult harbor seal resting off a submerged rock off Constellation Park with this gentle nudge:

Just a reminder that we are in the middle of harbor-seal pupping season. Moms nurse their pups for only 4 -6 weeks Then these vulnerable young marine mammals are on their own and typically end up on our West Seattle beaches this time of year, hauling out to rest and warm up. If you come across one, please call the Seal Sitters hotline at 206-905-7325.

The alternate way to remember that number is 206-905-SEAL.