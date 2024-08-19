TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Monday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, August 19.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

After the wild weekend weather, today’s forecast is relatively calm: Partly sunny, high in the low 70s, chance of rain tonight. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:11 am, while sunset will be at 8:13 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT CLOSURES

The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues; we expect to find out this week’s closure schedule this morning.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

ONGOING ROAD WORK NOTES

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, at least into early 2025. Lane closures have begun on the top deck too.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. Watch for no-parking zones and steel plates (many on northbound side right now), plus flaggers.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera is working again:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – This camera is working again:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!