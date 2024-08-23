Opening weekend for musical co-written by West Seattleite

Tonight was opening night for “Come On, Get Tappy!”, a new musical that’s been 20 years in the making, co-written by West Seattle resident Stacie Hart (photo at right). The musical is playing at SecondStory Repertory in Redmond. Hart, a longtime theater artist, worked with creative partner Harry Turpin to bring it to life. The theater’s announcement of the production says it “promises a delightful blend of humor, music, and dance,” elaborating:

“Come On, Get Tappy!” follows Tappy McCrackin, the pint-sized star of the “Tappy McCrackin Variety Hour,” as she fights off the bad guys on the night of the show’s 25th-anniversary broadcast. Aptly described as ”Annie meets Carol Burnett meets Scooby-Doo,” this campy, family-friendly production is poised to captivate audiences of all ages. Vibrant sets, crackling comedic dialogue, lots of sequins, and big dance numbers will make it a truly unforgettable spectacle that’s great for kids and adults. Plus, the team has some surprises in store that will make the show feel truly immersive. The “Come On, Get Tappy!” experience will be luxe, and it will begin as soon as theatergoers enter the lobby, before they’re in their seats.

The announcement quotes Hart as saying, “We’ve worked on this show through life, marriage, kids, a pandemic, and more – and it’s held together. It is stronger than ever and I can’t wait to see it come to life.” The backstory from the musical’s origins to this premiere run is here, dating all the way back to an offhand joke and a made-up nickname. A spokesperson for the production notes that these aren’t easy times for original theater, so “it’s nothing short of a miracle that this show has found funding, is fully orchestrated, and is currently being produced with an all-star cast of respected theatre artists in our area.” The musical has 16 more performances at SecondStory Repertory, including weekend matinees; tickets and showtimes are here. (The theater is at Redmond Town Center, 7325 166th NE in Redmond.)