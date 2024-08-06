Nola’s Events: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Nola’s Events as a new WSB sponsor. Local businesses joining the sponsor team get the chance to tell you what they do – so here’s a message from Nola’s Events!

(Pictured with Nola: Chef Weeze, her daughter and sous chef Sarah, sales assistant Clementine)

Hello to our West Seattle Friends – We are excited to become a sponsor for the WS Blog and tell you a bit more about Nola’s Events.

We are a woman-owned-and-operated business here in WS and we love our community! I have been a resident of WS for many years and actually started my first catering business here in the ’90s across the street from the Cow on 35th.

We pride ourselves in using local, seasonal, and organic foods in our hand-crafted menus for private parties, weddings, corporate events, fundraisers, and special occasions. Drawing from the bounty of the NW and cuisines from around the world, we work with our clients to create wonderful events for family, friends and associates.

Some of our clients and those we support include the WS Food Bank, WS Center for Active Living, WS Garden Tour, and many private clients. We can’t wait to tantalize you with our beautiful foods and warm, professional service. Please visit our website at nolasevents.com. You can also enjoy some of our favorite dishes featured at West Seattle Thriftway in the deli-prepared take-home foods…

Bon Appetit and we look forward to helping you plan your best moments!

Nola and Chef Weeze and our fabulous team

Nola’s Events

nola@nolasevents.com

