Climbing, running, swimming, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Steve Bender, who believes that’s a California Little Blue Butterfly)

Here’s our highlight list for the rest of today/tonight, as shown on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (send us your event any time – westseattleblog@gmail.com):

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open daily through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Also just under two weeks left to visit the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the wading pool is expected to be open today, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area, with sunbreaks and 70-degree weather due this afternoon.

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL: Also open noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm weekly meeting, with public comment in person or online – the agenda explains how. Mid-year budget issues are the key items today. Watch via Seattle Channel.

FREE DROP-IN CLIMBING: Another chance to try out Schurman Rock at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) – two free sessions, 5 pm and 6:30 pm, with signups starting half an hour before the session begins.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm Tuesdays all summer, bring the little one(s) to Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for storytime plus a garden activity.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Planning an event? Are community members invited? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!