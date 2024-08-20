20 notes for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight in West Seattle, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview the hours, days, and weeks ahead!):

DONATE FOOD! The almost-daily summer food-donation drive continues for one more week at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) – you can drop off nonperishable items until noon.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, free.

COLMAN POOL: Swim in the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the 7-day-a-week wading pool is open noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

DELRIDGE WADING POOL: Also open today, next to Delridge Community Center, noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SUMMER OF LEARNING CELEBRATION: Kids who participated in the Summer of Learning program are invited, with their families, to a celebration 3-4:30 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUNS: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

FULL FIT INFO NIGHT: Also at West Seattle Runner, 6:30 pm, info night for the Full Fit free group-training program to get ready for a full marathon

TRIVIA x 4: Four places where you play tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 6:30 pm pre-meeting program spotlights Get Out The Vote work with Postcards to Voters; 7:30 pm meeting includes half-hour Town Hall with County Executive Dow Constantine and Deputy County Executive Shannon Braddock, plus endorsement votes. In-person meeting at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA IN THE PARK: Two West Seattle teachers lead this outdoor-yoga event at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), 6:30 pm – follow the link for ticket info.

ALKI UCC CONCERT SERIES: Tonight at 7 pm, <strong>Eric Likkel Trio (jazz) in the side courtyard. Free but $20 donation suggested for the musicians. (6115 SW Hinds)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two options! Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo at 7:30 pm Wednesdays, hosted by Mingo Maniac.

OUTDOOR YOGA AND MORE: Outdoor Kundalini Yoga, Breath Work, Meditation and Gong Bath, 7 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), ticket info in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Planning a show, presentation, meeting, open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!