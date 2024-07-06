UPDATE: Rescue response for crash on Harbor Avenue north of the bridge

11:06 PM: SFD is sending a rescue response to what SPD reports as a one-car crash at Harbor/Avalon, driver went “off the road” and is reported to be unconscious. Updates to come.

11:09 PM: Arriving police tell dispatch that Harbor will be blocked both ways.

11:21 PM: SDOT has swung the camera around to show the responders on Harbor just north of the bridge, but we’re not sure exactly where the car crashed – this area has the almost-complete apartment building on the west side of the street, businesses on the east side.

11:34 PM: The driver, a 48-year-old man, is reported to have regained consciousness. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening so he will be taken to the hospital via AMR ambulance rather than SFD medic unit.

12:06 AM: Police are reopening northbound Harbor.

12:12 AM: Southbound has reopened too.