UPDATE: Rescue response for crash on Harbor Avenue north of the bridge

July 6, 2024 11:06 pm
11:06 PM: SFD is sending a rescue response to what SPD reports as a one-car crash at Harbor/Avalon, driver went “off the road” and is reported to be unconscious. Updates to come.

11:09 PM: Arriving police tell dispatch that Harbor will be blocked both ways.

11:21 PM: SDOT has swung the camera around to show the responders on Harbor just north of the bridge, but we’re not sure exactly where the car crashed – this area has the almost-complete apartment building on the west side of the street, businesses on the east side.

11:34 PM: The driver, a 48-year-old man, is reported to have regained consciousness. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening so he will be taken to the hospital via AMR ambulance rather than SFD medic unit.

12:06 AM: Police are reopening northbound Harbor.

12:12 AM: Southbound has reopened too.

  • C July 6, 2024 (11:25 pm)
    I hope everyone is ok! I work in the Activspace right there, people go so fast down that stretch of road when it gets late

    • WSB July 6, 2024 (11:37 pm)
      They revised the address to 3418 Harbor (Westside Bicycle) next door so apparently somewhere in that vicinity.

      • Neighbor July 6, 2024 (11:47 pm)
        It seemed like they were going in and out of the new apartment buildings. I heard a huge crash but couldn’t see anything. I did see a white sedan with their hazards on that I think pulled over to help before the emergency vehicles came. 

        • WSB July 7, 2024 (12:08 am)
          Don’t know about the white car, but this was described repeatedly as a one-car crash, and that one car was described as a red Chrysler 300.

