COUNTDOWN: 1 week until the 2024 West Seattle Grand Parade!

Among our visitors at the West Seattle Summer Fest Info Booth today – Seafair Clowns, perhaps doing a little scouting for next Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade. At 11 am on July 20, the parade starts rolling south on California SW from SW Lander in Admiral to SW Edmunds in The Junction. Come early and watch the Float Dodger 5K along the parade route starting at 9:30 (or better yet, run/walk in it). The clowns are among dozens of groups, organizations, schools, and others that you’ll see in the parade, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year! As we’ve reported, the state championship-winning West Seattle High School baseball team will be grand marshals, and the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community> – another honor that gets you a ride toward the start of the parade – goes this year to Bianca Thomka and Neil Duncan. We’ll have more parade previews in the week ahead.
