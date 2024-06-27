WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 17 notes

(Surfing gull, photographed at Jack Block Park by Steve Bender)

Here’s the highlight list for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still prime time for summer gardening – so if you need plants, the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

COLMAN POOL CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC: Swim-meet closure today.

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Cool and cloudy, so the city won’t be opening them.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Seoul Bowl.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

SEATTLE CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT TRUCK: Scheduled for a 6 pm visit to bring free chamber music to Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College north lot, 6000 16th SW). We’re checking on how the weather is or isn’t affecting the plan.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy to walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: A few readers have asked if any bars are planning watch parties for the 6 pm showdown. So far, we haven’t heard of any, but if you have, please let us know and we’ll add them here – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Apology Wars, Atomic Pines, Silver Shores, doors at 7 pm, music at 8 pm, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm performance as the final week begins for “Clyde’s” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!