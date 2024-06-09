WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman attacked near two schools, creek

Received tonight from a reader:
I’m writing about an incident that occurred on Tuesday, 6/4 at about 3:30 pm. I was walking my dog at the corner of SW Kenyon and 24th Ave SW (across the street from the new pedestrian pathway over Longfellow Creek). A man attacked me from behind and put me in a choke hold. I was forced to the ground, held, and groped. The attacker ultimately released me and disappeared between a couple buildings in Westhaven Apartments. I reported the event to the police.
I just want to get the word out for people to be careful in that area – especially since it happened in the middle of the afternoon. A lot of students from Chief Sealth and Denny walk through that area before and after school.
The person who attacked me was a white male, approximately in his 20s, medium height, slightly overweight. He was wearing black, gray, and white.
No other descriptive details. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 24-151643.
