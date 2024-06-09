WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman attacked near two schools, creek

Received tonight from a reader:

I’m writing about an incident that occurred on Tuesday, 6/4 at about 3:30 pm. I was walking my dog at the corner of SW Kenyon and 24th Ave SW (across the street from the new pedestrian pathway over Longfellow Creek). A man attacked me from behind and put me in a choke hold. I was forced to the ground, held, and groped. The attacker ultimately released me and disappeared between a couple buildings in Westhaven Apartments. I reported the event to the police.

I just want to get the word out for people to be careful in that area – especially since it happened in the middle of the afternoon. A lot of students from Chief Sealth and Denny walk through that area before and after school.

The person who attacked me was a white male, approximately in his 20s, medium height, slightly overweight. He was wearing black, gray, and white.