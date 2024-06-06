SURVEY: Deadline extended for Seattle Public Schools ‘strategic plan’ questions

Amid everything else going on, with the school-closure proposal still pending, Seattle Public Schools is also updating its “strategic plan,” and the School Board has a survey going in relation to that. The original deadline was tomorrow; today the district announced it’s added another week, so you can answer the survey through Friday, June 14. It includes these five open-ended questions:
-How should we be able to describe a graduate of Seattle Public Schools?
-What should students in Seattle Public Schools know and be able to do?
-What does equity in education mean to you, and how should we measure it?
-What’s good about SPS or something working well for students that we should keep doing?
-What is something that needs improvement in SPS to better support positive student outcomes?
You’ll find links to the survey here, in six languages.
