West Seattle Memorial Day 2024 notes

Here’s info you might find useful on this Memorial Day Monday:
TRANSIT
Metro: Sunday schedule
West Seattle Water Taxi and its shuttles: Sunday schedule
Washington State Ferries: No announced changes
Sound Transit: Schedule changes here
Other services: See a list here
TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Our page highlighting local cameras is here
SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here
CLOSURES/CHANGES
Seattle Public Library facilities
Schools
Government offices
Banks
No charge for street parking in Seattle neighborhoods with city pay stations
OPEN
Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale)
Colman Pool (noon-7 pm, on Lincoln Park shore, session schedule here)
SPECIAL EVENTS
*American Legion poppies will be available outside Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska) again today, by donation
*For the first time since 2019, a Memorial Day remembrance will be held at Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW), 2 pm, all welcome
*Volunteer beach naturalists will be at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach) and Lincoln Park, 12:15 pm-3:15 pm, for low-low tide (-2.4 feet at 2:19 pm)
Anything else we should know/let others know about? Texting’s the best way to reach us today – 206-293-6302 – thank you!
