West Seattle Memorial Day 2024 notes

(Juvenile Bald Eagles, photographed this week by James Tilley)

Here’s info you might find useful on this Memorial Day Monday:

TRANSIT

Metro: Sunday schedule

West Seattle Water Taxi and its shuttles: Sunday schedule

Washington State Ferries: No announced changes

Sound Transit: Schedule changes here

Other services: See a list here

TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Our page highlighting local cameras is here

SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here

CLOSURES/CHANGES

Most Seattle Parks facilities

Seattle Public Library facilities

Schools

Government offices

Banks

USPS holiday

No charge for street parking in Seattle neighborhoods with city pay stations

OPEN

Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale)

Colman Pool (noon-7 pm, on Lincoln Park shore, session schedule here)

SPECIAL EVENTS

*American Legion poppies will be available outside Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska) again today, by donation

*For the first time since 2019, a Memorial Day remembrance will be held at Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW), 2 pm, all welcome

*Volunteer beach naturalists will be at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach) and Lincoln Park, 12:15 pm-3:15 pm, for low-low tide (-2.4 feet at 2:19 pm)

Anything else we should know/let others know about? Texting’s the best way to reach us today – 206-293-6302 – thank you!