HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Funktion 2023 street party!

12:19 PM: The second annual Admiral Funktion street party is on!

Until 10 tonight, you can come enjoy this warm late-summer Saturday and walk/roll in the street along California SW between Admiral Way and SW College, The festival is presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, whose booth is toward the south end of the festival zone:

They’re in front of the gas-station car wash, ready to talk with you about what’s going on in north West Seattle (and as festival media sponsor, we’re on-site right next to them). Visit their booth for tchotchkes, too – and balloon animals (get here sooner rather than later to get in on those).

Admiral Neighborhood Association’s booth is also accepting $25 (or more) donations to support the festival, for which you get a special wristband good for discounts at local venues. (The ANA is an official nonprofit, so your donation is tax-deductible.) The music just started up, too, toward the north end of the festival zone (update – here’s video from the first band, School of Rock:)

Here’s the scheduled band lineup:

12 pm – School of Rock

1 pm – Princess Pulpit

2 pm – Michael Pearsall

3 pm – Matlock and the Keys

4 pm – Midnight Gallo

5 pm – Radium Girls

6 pm – Tennis Pro

7 pm – Frond

8 pm – The Loveless Building

9 pm – The Ancient Robotz

More coverage to come!

1:03 PM: If you have questions for your Seattle City Council District 1 candidates – both have festival tables, so this is a great place to come meet them/talk with them in person:

The election is November 7th; voting will start when ballots are sent out in mid-October. … Other opportunities for community involvement that you can find out about during Admiral Funktion include learning about Neighborhood Emergency Communication Hubs – preparedness expert extraordinaire Cindi Barker is set up in front of Sopranos Antico (next to the festival water-filling station):

Speaking of restaurants, a fun part of the festival street closure is a chance to enjoy expanded outdoor cafés today/tonight at many of the year-round Admiral food/beverage establishments – from West Wings …:

…to Mission Cantina:

… to Arthur’s:

1:35 PM: Princess Pulpit is on stage right now. Lots of people have stopped by the booth to say hi (thanks!) – and we also wanted to mention that you can learn about community organizations during Admiral Funktion as well as local businesses. Elizabeth and Clay opened the day at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society booth (where you also can find out about the Save the Stone Cottage campaign):

More coverage to come!