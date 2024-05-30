MUSIC: First band announcement for Admiral Music in the Parks

(ABBAgraphs at The Mount, WSB photo from 2019)

As noted here two weeks ago, the Admiral Neighborhood Association is relaunching its summer concert series as Admiral Music in the Parks, and has chosen three locations for this year’s three shows:

Thursday, July 18th 6:30 pm @ Belvedere Park Thursday, July 25th 6:30 pm @ California Place Park Thursday, August 1st 6:30 pm @ Hamilton Viewpoint

ANA has now made its first band announcement – not for the first date, but for the third – ABBAgraphs will bring the music of ABBA to the final show on August 1st! All shows are free – bring your own blanket/chair.

P.S. ANA is still seeking concert sponsors – you can contact them here to find out more about that.