West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

65℉

UPDATE: Crash on westbound bridge by 99

April 19, 2024 2:23 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

2:23 PM: Thanks for the tip. If you’re headed back this way from points north/east, be aware there’s a crash response blocking part of the westbound bridge just east of the Highway 99 overpass. Responders on scene are awaiting an SDOT crew to clean up debris and fluids. No major injuries reported so far.

2:29 PM: A dispatcher just told on-scene crews that the SDOT crew is delayed, “stuck in traffic” on I-5, waiting to get onto the bridge.

2:45 PM: SDOT has arrived, SFD has departed, westbound lanes are still partly blocked per police but traffic is getting by.

3:09 PM: Scene has cleared, all lanes reopened.

Share This

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Crash on westbound bridge by 99"

  • 22blades April 19, 2024 (3:12 pm)
    Reply

    West bound half an hour ago. We gave up & were able to exit to 1st Ave. Road Rage was starting to kick in for some drivers so it was time for a coffee break.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.