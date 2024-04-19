UPDATE: Crash on westbound bridge by 99

2:23 PM: Thanks for the tip. If you’re headed back this way from points north/east, be aware there’s a crash response blocking part of the westbound bridge just east of the Highway 99 overpass. Responders on scene are awaiting an SDOT crew to clean up debris and fluids. No major injuries reported so far.

2:29 PM: A dispatcher just told on-scene crews that the SDOT crew is delayed, “stuck in traffic” on I-5, waiting to get onto the bridge.

2:45 PM: SDOT has arrived, SFD has departed, westbound lanes are still partly blocked per police but traffic is getting by.

3:09 PM: Scene has cleared, all lanes reopened.