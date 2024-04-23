BRIGHTEN THE JUNCTION! Flower baskets arrive next week. Still time to ‘adopt’ one

(WSB photo, 2023)

The bright and beautiful season of hanging flower baskets in the West Seattle Junction is about to begin – the baskets arrive next Monday, according to West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay. For a second year, you’ll see bigger, reusable baskets that use less water. And community members are helping cover the costs again this year by “adopting” baskets; Chris tells WSB that about 20 of this year’s 95 baskets are still awaiting “adopters.” For $189, you’ll be adopting a basket for the entire season, including a plaque displaying your name and message; that counts as a donation to the Junction Association, the nonprofit that’s not only the merchants’ association but also the engine that powers Junction events including West Seattle Summer Fest (happening July 12-14 this year). To adopt a basket (or two!), just go here.