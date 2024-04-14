14 ways to spend your West Seattle Sunday!

(Gosling, photographed by James Tilley)

Good morning! Here are the Sunday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 14TH ANNIVERSARY: The store‘s anniversary sale continues; plus, a 10 am special event today – Runner Relay: “Join in for fun, silly running-related tasks and come back to the shop afterward for beverages and snacks.” (2743 California SW)

ALL THE BEST PET CARE’S GRAND OPENING: Open 10 am-7 pm today, 10 percent discount to celebrate the grand opening of the West Seattle store (WSB sponsor) at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW. Free parking in garage behind the building.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Bel Gatto (9253 45th SW).

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: End-of-season sale at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska) – today, “40% off your ENTIRE purchase of winter gear!”

SMALL-BIZ POP-UP MARKET: Shop a variety of vendors inside Jet City Labs (4547 California SW), 10 am-2 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering early-spring vegetables and fruit, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: 10:30 am family-music concert featuring Eli Rosenblatt at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

BEAVERS & BREWS: 2-5 pm, support BeaversNorthwest, learn about beavers, and have fun at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW). Live music with Sue Quigley at 3:30 pm!

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: They perform to encourage you to support the WSFB, 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FIRST MATINEE FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The new play continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. Ticket link in our calendar listing.

CONCERT TO BENEFIT WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS SHELTER: Enjoy the Boeing Employees Choir and support the Westside Neighbors Shelter, 4 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – no ticket needed; donations accepted at the door.

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: Another chance to start down the path to preparedness by spending just half an hour with Alice Kuder of Just in Case Disaster Preparedness Services (a new WSB sponsor), 7-7:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury), free – our calendar listing explains (with RSVP info)!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Wrap up your weekend with music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!