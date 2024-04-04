110+ sales so far for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024!

After three and a half days of registration, more than 110 sales are signed up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024. That means Saturday, May 11, is already guaranteed to be a busy day of what we describe as person-to-person recycling. A quick look through the registrations so far show the neighborhoods with sellers spanning the entire peninsula, from Alki to The Arroyos, Highland Park to Fauntleroy, South Delridge to Arbor Heights, Genesee Hill to Puget Ridge, and others along the way. Items offered for sale include the garage-sale classics – clothes, toys, books, housewares – but also home-improvement items, home decor, tools, pet gear, baby gear, art (including the legendary annual art-glass sale) … And as always, some sellers are offering tasty enticements to make it onto your must-visit list, from hot dogs to cookies to an Italian-soda bar. To review – WSCGSD is not one big sale, but rather a multitude of sales of all sizes, in hundreds of places around the peninsula, on one day. If you’re planning to host one of those sales, you have three more weeks to register – then we lock down the list so we can make the map and guide so it’s ready for shoppers’ advance review a week in advance. Ready to sign up your sale? Here’s where to go!