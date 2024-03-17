With Food Fest annual meeting Tuesday and egg hunt Sunday, big week ahead for Fauntleroy Community Association

The Fauntleroy Community Association‘s board meeting this past week wasn’t the organization’s biggest event this month. Tuesday (March 19) is the annual membership meeting known as Food Fest, and next Sunday (March 24) brings the FCA’s spring egg hunt. Those are among the toplines from this past Tuesday’s board meeting:

FOOD FEST: Local eateries and nonprofits will be at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW) for FCA members and other residents who attend this big event, 6-8 pm Tuesday, with a brief business meeting at 7 pm to elect officers for the coming year.

EGG HUNT: The plan for this year’s hunt at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) is different: Participants will sign in before it starts at 1 pm, and organizers will divide the number of eggs by the number of participants to set a limit for eggs per child. The littlest ones will go first. So don’t be late! Reminder, this is a non-candy egg hunt – we’re told the eggs will contain trinkets, stickers, and tchotchkes. (As noted in our preview, hunt planner Candace Blue could use more volunteers!)

45TH SW CULVERT PROJECT: Following up on last weekend’s informational event, Jonathan Brown from Seattle Public Utilities came to the meeting to answer questions about the Fauntleroy Creek culvert project. Most centered on the timeline length and the traffic issues that will result from having to dig up 45th SW. Brown said it’s too soon for specifics. He also said he doesn’t have info about the second phase of the plan, the culvert work under both private and public property at California SW – the 45th SW segment is the focus first. (Reminder: The project’s online community survey remains open here.)

SPEAKING OF SURVEYS: The board reviewed a draft of results from its latest community survey, to which more than 570 people responded, more than the previous one. The concerns are similar to those from the last survey two years ago – public safety, traffic, the ferry-dock expansion.

AND ABOUT THE DOCK: The FCA board’s point person on Washington State Ferries issues, Frank Immel, reported that he’s working with Vashon Island counterparts to develop a “more unified voice” when dealing with WSF, and to find more common ground. (The Fauntleroy dock project’s Community Advisory Group meets again, online, at 6 pm this Wednesday.)

WHAT’S NEXT: To recap – Food Fest on Tuesday, egg hunt on Sunday, next board meeting April 9.