HAPPENING NOW: Learn about what’s planned for part of Fauntleroy Creek

Under the canopy on the northwest corner of 45th and Wildwood is where you’ll find a Seattle Public Utilities team until 1 pm, there to answer questions and receive comments about the revived plan for a nearby underground stretch of Fauntleroy Creek.

The project will replace an old, failing culvert beneath 45th SW with a new, “dramatically wider” one – 14 feet wide. Project team member Tracey Belding said the goal is to try to replicate the creek conditions for the fish (since Fauntleroy Creek is a salmon stream), rather than just expecting them to swim into a pipe. The project includes some above-ground features for humans, too – converting a dingy paved parking pocket into an overlook:

Belding said the design for the culvert replacement is at the 60 percent stage, but design completion is still more than a year away, so this is a good time for feedback. If you can’t get to today’s pop-up, you can answer an online survey by going here. There’s a second culvert-replacement project looming in the future too, beneath public and private property near Fauntleroy Church, but Belding says there’s no timetable right now for when that will start.