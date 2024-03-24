WEST SEATTLE BIRDS; First gallery of spring!

On this first weekend of spring, we have a dozen more reader-contributed bird photos to share! Thank you very much to all the photographers who send their finds. Above, from Mark MacDonald, a Common Goldeneye and Horned Grebe off Lincoln Park. Below, a Red-necked Grebe seen by Matthew Olson off Duwamish Head:

Marina Clough spotted this Cormorant on a piling:

Steve Bender described this Mallard as a “dancing duck”:

Near Lincoln Park, Sarah Chadd photographed two Downy Woodpeckers drawn by a feeder:

Jon Anderson caught two Band-tailed Pigeons hanging out:

Another duo – Eagles soaring over Alki, photographed by James Bratsanos:

One more Eagle – though it’s a distant view, the location caught David Feit‘s attention, at 35th/Morgan:

Back to trees – Samantha Wren sent this photo of a Black-capped Chickadee in White Center:

Jamie Kinney found this Varied Thrush in his back yard (you can hear its call via this short video):

And two Sparrows from Erin B. Jackson – Golden-crowned and White-crowned:

Thanks again to the photographers – and a reminder, we also publish bird photos with some of our daily event lists on WSB every morning, so if you’re a bird-photo fan, be sure to check those too! westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send us photos; for breaking news, texting our hotline at 206-293-6302 is OK too!