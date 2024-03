From the inbox – a possibly stolen/dumped passport was found by someone who’s hoping to get it back to its owner:

I found someone’s passport on the grass strip west of the car wash. Between 35th and 36th, SW Graham. It was by itself. I will send it to the U.S. Department of State Consular Lost and Stolen Passport Unit (CLASP) … if I don’t hear back.

If it might be yours, email us and we’ll connect you to the finder.