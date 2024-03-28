PFLAG Seattle expanding westward

You might already have seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – PFLAG is expanding to West Seattle. Now we have the group’s announcement with full details:

PFLAG Seattle, an organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them, is excited to announce that, starting in April, it will add a fourth monthly meeting to its roster with a group that will meet in person in West Seattle. With this fourth meeting, PFLAG Seattle now offers a meeting every week of the month.

PFLAG support meetings provide a comfortable and confidential atmosphere of openness where parents, families, friends, and LGBTQ+ individuals can share their experiences and support each other with love and pride.

Cori Luckenbach (above left) and Debbie Gordon (right) will co-facilitate the meetings. Andrew Conley-Holcom (above right), pastor at a North Admiral church, will host them.

“I have wanted North Admiral to have structured opportunities to discuss gender, sexuality, and intersectional liberation for as long as I’ve been here,” said Andrew. “I am over the moon excited to work with Cori to bring PFLAG to this wonderful neighborhood.”

Andrew identifies as a cisgendered heterosexual white man, who is seeking to build authentic relationships and shared power within North Admiral. His wife grew up in a queer family, and he has seen the impact groups like PFLAG can have on a young person’s sense of self, family, community, and worthiness.

The two facilitators of the West Seattle meeting are varied in their life experiences and backgrounds. This should work well to support the PFLAG community in West Seattle.

Cori Luckenbach lives and works in West Seattle. She is the owner of Bebop Waffle Shop and has spent the last 10 years employing and making safe space for all spectrums of genders and sexuality. Cori grew up queer in Seattle and has been married to her wife for the last seven years, raising their 9-year-old son. She is now looking for ways to work directly with her community. She lived in New York City for four years and was art director at GO NYC, a lesbian lifestyle magazine. She also co-created One Million Tampons where they raised menstrual products for people in need. Cori wants to give back, learn and “help others find love, acceptance, and celebration. All people benefit from the expansion of queer definitions and experience. What a beautiful time to grow up in the revolution of gender and who we are as humans.”

Debbie Gordon is an experienced PFLAG facilitator who will assist Cori and Andrew. Debbie is the mom of an adult transgender person. In the 10 years since her kid came out as non-binary, Debbie has learned that she is a pretty typical PFLAG mom. She loves her kid to pieces and wants to support them any way she can. She found PFLAG Seattle when she was looking for answers and community — she found both in PFLAG. She is happy to be working with Cori and Andrew in expanding the PFLAG community to West Seattle.

The first meeting of the West Seattle PFLAG group will be Tuesday, April 16, from 7:30 p.m to 9 p.m. and will continue every month on the third Tuesday. If you are interested in attending, go to the PFLAG Seattle website (https://www.pflagseattle.org/) and register. Registration is required for each meeting to ensure a safe space. Location details for the meeting will be provided upon registering.

Other PFLAG Seattle meetings occur in person in Renton on the first Wednesday of the month, online and in person in Capitol Hill on the second Monday of the month, and online on the fourth Tuesday of the month.