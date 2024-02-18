WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Buoy at the library

When the Seattle Kraken hockey team’s mascot Buoy showed up for story time at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library this morning, children’s librarian Leslie Sumida had the perfect books: “I’m Cool,” featuring a Zamboni (the machine used to smooth the rink for hockey) and “The Three Silly Billies,” starring a troll tending a bridge. We counted about 50 people there (including a few little kids who found Buoy a bit scary!).
Local libraries have regular story times, sometimes with other guests – for example, this Tuesday (February 20th), it’ll be Firefighter Story Time, meant for preschoolers, at 3:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).
