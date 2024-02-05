SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Car carrier at Terminal 46

(Northwest Seaport Alliance photo)

Last week, a reader asked about a sighting of two car-carrier ships in Elliott Bay. At the time, we only found one via the MarineTraffic.com tracker – Platinum Ray, still anchored in the bay today, but shown as eventually bound for Tacoma, where such cargo is routinely handled. Then today the Northwest Seaport Alliance explained the other one:

Terminal 46 marked a significant milestone on Friday, February 2nd, as it welcomed the arrival of the GLOVIS vessel Silver Sky transporting automobiles destined for Canada. More than 2,500 automobiles discharged at Terminal 46, in The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) gateway, where they will await transport to Canadian KIA and Hyundai dealerships later this month.

Terminal 46 is on the downtown waterfront. The NWSA announcement refers to this as “the first automobile vessel in more than 20 years to call the North Harbor [Seattle],” but our archives note that one unloaded at West Seattle’s Terminal 5 in 2015. (Update: NWSA has updated to say it was the first such call at T-46 in 20+ years.) As for whether more such deliveries are ahead, the NWSA says it “hopes (Terminal 46) will be utilized to support additional cargo movement in the coming months.”