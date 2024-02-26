UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response in Fairmount Ravine area, unfounded

9:02 AM: Seattle Police and Fire are responding to a “scenes of violence” call on Belvidere in the Fairmount Ravine area. Details to come.

9:09 AM: The address logged for this call is one to which emergency responders have been called multiple times before, including “person in crisis” situations.

(Added: Photo by Christopher Boffoli)

SFD responders were “staging” – waiting – nearby until police arrived, which dispatch has been told has just happened, so soon they should be able to verify what’s happening. “The initial report was that two people may have been stabbed,” is what SPD just told dispatch that they had heard from SFD, and now they’re going in to see whether that’s true.

9:19 AM: One person needs medical treatment, dispatch has just been told, “but no one’s stabbed.” So most of the response is being canceled.

9:25 AM: Our crew has just arrived and confirmed with SFD on scene that this was a false report of stabbings but one person does need treatment for “minor injuries.”