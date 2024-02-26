West Seattle, Washington

26 Monday

UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response in Fairmount Ravine area, unfounded

February 26, 2024 9:02 am
|      3 COMMENTS
9:02 AM: Seattle Police and Fire are responding to a “scenes of violence” call on Belvidere in the Fairmount Ravine area. Details to come.

9:09 AM: The address logged for this call is one to which emergency responders have been called multiple times before, including “person in crisis” situations.

(Added: Photo by Christopher Boffoli)

SFD responders were “staging” – waiting – nearby until police arrived, which dispatch has been told has just happened, so soon they should be able to verify what’s happening. “The initial report was that two people may have been stabbed,” is what SPD just told dispatch that they had heard from SFD, and now they’re going in to see whether that’s true.

9:19 AM: One person needs medical treatment, dispatch has just been told, “but no one’s stabbed.” So most of the response is being canceled.

9:25 AM: Our crew has just arrived and confirmed with SFD on scene that this was a false report of stabbings but one person does need treatment for “minor injuries.”

3 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Scenes of violence' response in Fairmount Ravine area, unfounded"

  • Bdubb February 26, 2024 (9:21 am)
    Checked out the area on maps. This looks like a rather shady area with lots of abondoned cars and a pathway into the woods. Is the encampment related? 

    • WSB February 26, 2024 (9:26 am)
      No, it is not.

  • bdubb February 26, 2024 (9:29 am)
    Good to know, thanks. Also, glad to hear nobody was hurt. It’s always scary to see ‘scenes of violence’ calls.

