SATURDAY: Early morning Olympic trials viewing psrty

One of the most unusual events on our calendar happens early Saturdsy morning at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor):

We are going to host another viewing party for the Olympic Marathon Trials!! We will open the doors at 7 am; the (regular weekly) run will take place as usual at 8 am for those interested. Either Tim or Lori will stay at the shop rather than run so those who wish to stay and view can do so. It will be going still for folks as they return from their run (depending on their distance).

You are also welcome to just show up for the 8 am run. too.