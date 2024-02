Need motivation for pre-spring cleaning? We are now two weeks from the annual recycling/shredding event presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce – 9 am until noon on Saturday, March 9, in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). From the official flyer, here’s what you can bring:

No charge, but some limits – primarily four boxes of shreddable paper – and there’s a list of what will NOT be accepted in our calendar listing.