12 on the list for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s the list for the rest of today/tonight – just a reminder of what’s on our Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today and beyond):

LEARN ABOUT CYBERSECURITY: Free presentation in “Empowering Women Through Financial Literacy” series, presented by HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor), noon-1 pm, “lunch and learn” format (BYO lunch, beverages provided by HomeStreet) at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor). Event info here.

HYPNOSIS FOR RESTFUL SLEEP: Free presentation 1-2:30 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). RSVP requested.

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm drop-in playspace at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

‘DINE OUT’ AT OUNCES FOR ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: 4-9 pm, Friends of Roxhill Elementary partners with Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) in this “dine-out” fundraisr. Tell them you’re there for Roxhill!

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run!.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

HPAC TALKS BUSES, ‘HUM,’ MORE: As previewed here, you are invited to tonight’s 7 pm online meeting of the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge. Connection/call-in info is here.

PIANO MUSIC, ALL REQUESTS: 7-10 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!