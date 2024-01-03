West Seattle, Washington

Your next chance to run into the water at Alki with a crowd

January 3, 2024 9:22 am
(WSB photo, 2020 Polar Plunge)

Loved the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim? Do it again as part of a fundraiser for Special Olympics Washington! The Polar Plunge is returning to Alki Beach next month. It’s a “winter beach party,” highlighted by the “plunge,” with food, drinks, and music, starting at 10 am Saturday, February 24th. Costume contest too! Registration is open now for individuals and teams – you can go here to sign up. This is one of four Polar Plunges that Special Olympics Washington is presenting this winter – the others are January 13th in the Tri-Cities, March 1st in Wenatchee, and Marh 9th in Anacortes.

