YOU CAN HELP: 4 weeks until Special Olympics’ Polar Plunge fun(draiser) at Alki

(WSB photo from February 2020 Polar Plunge at Alki)

Four weeks from today, Alki Beach will be the site of a daylong celebration raising money for Special Olympics Washington, and you’re invited. Here’s the latest information:

The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge, a Seattle tradition, will take place on Saturday, February 24. The annual Winter Beach Party unites supporters from the area to ‘Get Cold for a Cause’. This year’s event promises something for everyone, whether plunging into the cold waters or joining in the festivities to cheer on participants.

Attendees can expect a full-on beach party with DJs, beach games, a beer garden, food trucks, costume contests, and more! Individual and team registrants are encouraged to raise donations in support of Special Olympics Washington athletes. As they raise funds, they can also earn prizes including airline vouchers and pizza party gift cards for the top individual and team fundraisers.

Proceeds from the Polar Plunge support Special Olympics Washington’s Beyond Gold Initiatives, enabling life-changing and inclusive programs for thousands of Washington athletes while ensuring their participation comes at no cost to them.

Get an inside look into the lives of Special Olympians by exploring the story of Brook Ayers, a local athlete from the Seattle area. Brook is one of over 11,900 participants in Special Olympics Washington, directly supported by funds raised through the Polar Plunge. Her journey embodies the spirit of the games and highlights the significant impact of these donations. Discover her inspiring story here.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 24 at Alki Beach & Bathhouse. The costume contest will begin at 12:10 p.m., with winners awarded based on crowd response. Polar Plunging starts at 1:00 p.m., with soup and hot chocolate stations to warm up afterward. For more information, and to register, visit PolarPlungeWA.com.