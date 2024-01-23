WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: Trouble today; work ahead

Two things to tell you about the West Seattle low bridge (aka Spokane Street Swing Bridge):

(Latest SDOT traffic-camera image of low bridge)

TROUBLE TODAY: Just after noon, as we noted here, the low bridge malfunctioned. Traffic was flowing again before too long, but we asked SDOT about the glitch:

There was a problem with the vehicle gate not moving back into position correctly after a bridge opening for ships. The mechanics manually moved the barrier back into place … The gate was stuck because the rubber lining on the wheels that support the vehicle barrier had degraded and slipped off the rim causing the wheel mechanism to jam. Our mechanics are working to repair the wheel.

WORK AHEAD: Also this afternoon, SDOT announced that the long-planned communications-cable upgrade is about to start:

As part of our ongoing efforts to upgrade and repair the (low bridge), we will be installing a new communications line which connects the bridge control tower to the bridge’s moving parts. While this work occurs, we will temporarily close a trail spur that branches off the main West Seattle Bridge Trailway. The impact to people who bike, walk, or roll in the area will be minimal. Our project closure site will not affect the main trail over the Spokane St Bridge, or the primary bike route between West Seattle and Downtown used by most people on bikes. Instead, we will be closing a section of the trail that provides an optional loop around the foundation of the Spokane St Bridge used by some bikers. Map of the WSB Trail, showing the usual route people take (the green dotted line). Our project closure site will close the trail (seen here with a dotted orange line and solid red line) is not part of the usual route people take to reach West Seattle or Downtown.

SDOT says this work will start as soon as Thursday, and the “trail spur” closure won’t reopen before April.