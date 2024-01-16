TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thawing Tuesday

7:01 AM: Emergency response at Delridge/Juneau.

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Tuesday, January 16th. Schools and government offices are open again after the holiday, and we should be done with below-freezing temperatures, for now, later today – but beware of icy patches again this morning.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

After another night in the 20s, the forecast says we’ll get back into the mid-to-upper 30s, with increasing clouds, and possibly a rain/snow mix later. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:52 am, sunset at 4:46 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Back to regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is.

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

(The video options on SDOT‘s camera map are working again.)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (unless SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera elsewhere):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!