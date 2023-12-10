WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 19 options!

(Seacrest, photographed Friday afternoon by Lynn Hall)

Welcome to December’s second Sunday! Here’s what’s happening – from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder‘s West Seattle scavenger hunt ends today, and you can still register to participate until 6 pm! Go here to find out more and to sign up.

HOLIDAY FUN PHOTOS WITH GAIL ANN: 8:30 am-2 pm is the window today for sessions at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse – book your time here.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Ampersand Café on Alki.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering late-fall fruit and vegetables as well as cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more – even Christmas trees (from Three Tree Farms)! Here’s today’s vendor list.

COCOA AND COAT DRIVE AT FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-1:30 pm, bring coats and warm clothes to the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth at the south end of the market, for the West Seattle Food Bank, and get a cup of cocoa while you’re there! Part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays.

(A few of the Pathfinder wreaths, photographed last Sunday)

PATHFINDER WREATH SALES DURING FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on the southwest corner of California/Alaska, look for Pathfinder K-8‘s famous handmade wreaths and other “door decor”! And if you can’t get to the market, you can “still buy wreaths online or have a custom one made, and pick up at Pathfinder – www.pathfinderk8ptsa.org/shop.”

BEIGNET POP-UP: 10 am-2 pm, Jet City Beignet is popping up at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

FOURTH NIGHT OF HANUKKAH – FAMILY WORKSHOP: 10 am, the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle is at The Home Depot, 7345 Delridge Way SW, for “a free family-friendly woodwork shop where we build a Menorah/Dreidel game!”

FIREFIGHTERS’ TOY/FOOD DRIVE: 11 am-1 pm, bring new, unwrapped toys and/or nonperishable food to Fire Station 32 (38th/Alaska), one of five stations around the city participating in a special collection drive today.

WINTER MARKET AT TILL DAWN: Noon-4 pm, local vendors await your shopping visit to (5048 California SW).

SANTA AT MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS: At 4736 California SW in The Junction:

Santa is making his annual visit to Three Little Birds. He will be in store twice: (Today) from 1-4

Saturday 12/16 from 10-1 Families can sign in and then will be called when their turn comes. They CAN take their own photos, or have us take them as well, tell Santa what their Christmas wish is, and then get a treat to go. The cost is $5 per family.

TEA AND SCI-FI SOCIAL MEETUP: 1 pm, online, explained in our calendar listing.

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 3 pm today. Tickets are available here – just a few as of early this morning!

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: The radio-play edition of Twelfth Night Productions‘ beloved show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 3 pm – get ticket info and other details on the Brown Paper Tickets website.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): Deb Seymour brings her “offbeat songs” starting at 3 pm.

FOURTH NIGHT OF HANUKKAH COMMUNITY CELEBRATION: West Seattle congregation Kol HaNeshamah returns to Junction Plaza Park (42nd/Alaska) with “Pop-Up Chanukah,” featuring candlelighting, songs, and “donuts to go.” 5 pm, all welcome.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

NORTHWEST BOYCHOIR: 7 pm, Northwest Boychoir‘s annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at Holy Rosary Church.Get tickets here. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Or for the West Seattle Holiday Guide? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!