PREVIEW: Newest schedule, location info for Saturday’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Night Market, tree lighting, GLOWS

Here’s the newest information for tomorrow night’s big events in The Junction – the Night Market, tree lighting, and GLOWS festival:

That’s the production company’s site map, with WEST at the top. Notice one important update from what we’ve been mentioning – SW Alaska will be closed between California and 41st, stretching one block further east than previous years. The tree is still in Junction Plaza Park as always, but note that the stage is actually in the 42nd/Alaska intersection. Most of Alaska west of 42nd will be filled with Night Market vendors (two shops on that stretch, A la Mode Pies and Panterelli, will be serving from their regular locations). On Alaska east of 42nd, you’ll find two food trucks, Tabassum and BlackStar Kebab, near the beer/wine garden. Here’s the list and locations of Night Market vendors. And here’s the updated schedule of events, 4 pm-8 pm:

4:00: Festival begins. Host Marco Collins introduction. Night Market and Beer & Wine Garden are open. 4:00-5:00: Costume contestants walk through tunnel of lights 4:05: Endolyne Children’s Choir performance 4:30: School of Rock performance 5:00: Host in the Audience with Christmas music 5:15: ArtsWest performance from ‘Snowed In‘ 5:30: Light Costume Contest on Stage* (here’s how the contest works) 6:00: The Jay Cates West Seattle All-Star Jazz Ensemble – led by Jay Cates and featuring an all-West Seattle ensemble 7:00: Menashe Public Address & Tree Lighting 7:15: West Seattle GLOWS Art Projection Spectacular 8:00: Close of event

It’s not too late to get a light costume ready for tomorrow’s contest – here are full details on that. See you in The Junction tomorrow night (whatever the weather)!