VIDEO: Kol HaNeshamah’s pop-up Hanukkah gathering in The Junction

For a second consecutive night, Junction Plaza Park was the setting for a winter-holiday lighting ceremony – last night a Christmas tree, tonight a Hanukkah menorah. This is the fourth night of the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights. Despite this being a “time of rising antisemitism around the world,” as Kol HaNeshamah Rabbi Sabine Meyer described it – as a security guard stood watch on the park’s edge – her congregation was there again this year to be “visibly Jewish” and to take a stand for freedom:

Along with candle-lighting, the progressive synagogue offered donuts to any and all in attendance:

Orin Reynolds led Hanukkah songs including these two:

West Seattle has one more public Hanukkah celebration scheduled this year – the Torah Learning Center of West Seattle plans to light its giant menorah on Alki at 5 pm Thursday, the eighth and final night.