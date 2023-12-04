STEP UP TO THE PLATE: Registration now open for West Seattle Little League!

West Seattle Little League has opened registration for next year’s baseball, softball, and Challenger programs – here’s the announcement we received to share with you:

West Seattle Little League Spring 2024 registration is now open for all youth ages 4-14.

Each year, we want to make sure all kids have the opportunity to write the next chapter in the Little League story, regardless of their situation. Thanks to the generous support of T-Mobile, financially challenged families in our community can apply for the T-Mobile Little League Call-Up Grant, which helps cover registration fees associated with West Seattle Little League for the upcoming season! Little League and T-Mobile share the belief that every kid should have the chance to play ball.

The WSLL baseball and softball spring season will run from March – June and features fun activities like the jamboree, sandlot days, and end-of-the-year bash. Interested to know more details? Check out westseattlelittleleague.com to find information about boundaries and divisions of play.

We look forward to seeing you on the field!