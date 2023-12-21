FOLLOWUP: Winter Wander 2023 congratulations, gratitude – and clues/solutions revealed

Again this holiday season, we told you several times about the Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt, organized by Alice Kuder as a fun community event and a boost for local businesses. Alice has sent us her report on how it all turned out:

Now that the snowflakes have settled from this year’s Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt, I’d like to thank the 128 teams of West Seattle Wanderers who sneered at the rain and rejoiced in the sun to embrace the challenge.

Over the course of the 10 days, players scouted out 15 local businesses and 10 decorated homes to snap and submit 733 selfies! Altogether, Wanderers racked up 1,407 entries into the prize bag drawing.

Prize donations from local businesses filled four duffle bags with approximately $200 worth of merchandise in each one. The three lucky teams to win the duffles by means of random drawing are: Team Murray, Tata Tochter Time, and Puzzling Pete.

Many teams donated to the local food bank and Toys for Tots to earn extra entries into the prize drawing.

The $100 Grand Prize went to Paxton Phillips for earning the highest number of entries. He accumulated 81 points by solving all 25 clues, submitting a team selfie, and donating 23 cans of food.

This was the fourth year for the Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt. REALTOR® and owner of Just in Case, LLC, Alice Kuder, is the originator and orchestrator of this free annual event. She hopes it is already becoming a West Seattle holiday tradition for all community members to anticipate and enjoy. Winter Wander 2024 will run from December 6-15.

Many thanks to the volunteers who helped make Winter Wander a reality, including Randy Winn, Shelley Barouh, Dora-Faye Hendricks, Malu Santos, Robert Peckyno, Alyssa Granlund, Mic Christian, Laura Berkowitz, Nathan Rasmussen, Pam Phillips and the many community members who hosted yard signs in their front yards.

Following is a list of the 15 local businesses who enthusiastically participated in Winter Wander 2023 and the associated clues. How many could you have solved?

Clue: Feathered flyers daily roam, for carbs and coffee at this home

Solution: The Birdhouse

Clue: Shop online, shop in store, consign your goods for sports galore

Solution: Second Gear Sports

Clue: Fine French pastry you will see at this Junction patisserie

Solution: Panterelli Patisserie

Clue: Surfing and cycling never stop at West Seattle’s oldest bike shop

Solution: Alki Bike and Board

Clue: We shall bake with gluten no more, at the sign of the aerial pinafore

Solution: Flying Apron Bakery and Cafe

Clue: Your morning drink, we will prepare, no need to stop and brush your hair

Solution: Bedhead Coffee

Clue: This Junction restaurant is sure to please, its haute cuisine is classic Lebanese

Solution: Phoenecia

Clue: If you don’t like your flab, and you want to get fit, then our awesome lab is the place you should hit.

Solution: HIIT Lab

Clue: Looking to sell? Looking to buy? Her groovy clothes are hip and fly

Solution: Funky Jane’s Consignment

Clue: Whether you’re a lefty or not, these guys will cut your hair right.

Solution: Southpaw Barber Shop

Clue: Roses are red, violets are blue, the lights on our cars are red and blue, too

Solution: SW Precinct, SPD

Clue: If you’re going round in circles, and you don’t have time to think, those funny shoes should clue you in, you’re at the _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Solution: Southgate Roller Rink

Clue: Work at your own pace in our flexible office space

Solution: West Seattle Coworking

Clue: For food and drink, when you want to go out, find the sign with the bird and umlaut

Solution: Locol Kitchen and Bar

Clue: If on cider you are focused, head to Alki to the _ _ _ _ _ _

Solution: Locust Cider