EARLY ALERT: West Seattle High School Class of 1974’s 50th reunion plan

Next year’s the big one for members of the Class of 1974 = and organizers of the West Seattle High School ’74 reunion sent this to get the word out early:

The West Seattle High School class of 1974 will be holding their 50th class reunion on May 31st, 2024 from 5-9 PM at Whisky West Bar and Grill, 6451 California Ave SW. The cost is $25 per person, of which $18 will go toward your food and drink. Checks are to be made payable to and mailed to Wayne Senter, 134 Dolphin Ave NE, Ocean Shores, WA 98569. Payment can also be made through PayPal to wsenter@aol.com. The WSHS class of ‘74 has a facebook page. Any questions can be answered by committee members there or by contacting Wayne at wsenter@aol.com.