That’s one view of the humpback whale seen in Elliott Bay on Tuesday, photographed by Robin Sinner, looking across from Colman Dock – Robin also caught it diving:

And we featured Marina Clough‘s photos of the humpback breaching in our Tuesday report. You might get a chance to see it today too – Kersti Muul texted to report that a humpback is in the bay, closer currently to the grain terminal on the north side of the downtown waterfront. Let us know if you see it!