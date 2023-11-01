WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Explorer West Middle School’s first fall open house Saturday

As we’ve been noting, though it’s only two months into the new school year, it’s also time for many families to look ahead to the next one. If you have a future middle-schooler in your household, Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) invites you to visit this Saturday (November 4) at 1 pm:

You’re invited, whether you have a 5th-grade student thinking about next year or want to begin middle school research early. Our event features a program with faculty, current students, and families, as well as time to visit our classrooms to offer an in-depth look at our community and programs. Event registration is available (but not required) through Ravenna. We’re located at 10015 28th Ave SW.

If you can’t attend this one, Explorer West – serving local families since 1996 – has another one planned for 11 am Saturday, December 9.